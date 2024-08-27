Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Zuckerberg says Biden administration pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content

By REUTERS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said senior officials in the Biden administration had pressured his social media company to censor COVID-19 content during the pandemic, adding that he would push back if this were to happen again.

In a letter dated August 26, Zuckerberg told the US House of Representatives judiciary committee that he regretted not speaking up earlier about this pressure and some decisions the owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp had made regarding removing certain content.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree," Zuckerberg wrote in the letter, which was posted by the Committee on the Judiciary on its Facebook page.

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," he wrote. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."

Telegram boss Durov to remain in French police custody
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 10:37 AM
Israel to clear mines near Beit She'an, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 10:18 AM
Supreme Court calls on Levin to convene Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 10:05 AM
Israeli strikes pound targets across Gaza Strip - Arab media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 08:28 AM
Hostages' families block southern Ayalon Highway, call for deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 08:07 AM
Saudi Arabia condemns Ben-Gvir's 'extremist' statements on Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 07:36 AM
France's Macron says he won't name leftist prime minister
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 07:30 AM
At least 30 dead, many missing after dam bursts in eastern Sudan
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 07:08 AM
IDF eliminates terrorists in airstrikes in central, southern Gaza
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/27/2024 06:30 AM
US Army Private King who fled to North Korea to plead guilty to 5 charges
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 05:22 AM
Artillery fire in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:10 AM
Man injured in shooting incident in Hezliya, police investigate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:06 AM
Gunfire heard in the West Bank settlement Efrat, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 11:31 PM
Special counsel asks court to revive charges against Trump in docs. case
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 10:46 PM
Camel and a bus collide in an accident in the Negev desert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 10:43 PM