Police to address appointment of Supt. Meir Suissa, accuse reporters of manipulation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 27, 2024 12:38

The police said on Tuesday that the police commissioner would hold a discussion regarding the appointment of Supt. Meir Suissa as Tel Aviv police chief, adding that some media outlets had distorted facts. 

"Police Commissioner Danny Levi is obliged to obey and act according to the law," the police stated. "The manipulative presentation of the issue of the police officer, Meir Suissa, by a number of reporters violates the truth and mainly brings wrong information to the public. It will be clarified that what is attributed to the commissioner in several media outlets is not true, to say the least. The commissioner will hold a dedicated discussion on the officer's issue." 

