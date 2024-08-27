Jerusalem Post
Hadera police arrest man suspected of sexually harassing his daughter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hadera Police of the Coastal District have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of sexually harassing his eight-year-old daughter, the police stated on Tuesday.

The suspect’s detention has been repeatedly extended. On Tuesday, the prosecution submitted a formal statement of charges requesting that he be kept in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

The investigation began two weeks ago when the Hadera Police launched an inquiry into allegations that the man had been sexually harassing his daughter at their home over the past year.

After the initial investigation, the suspect was taken into custody, where he has remained since. The court has granted the police’s request for continued detention as the case progresses.



