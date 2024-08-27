Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out in David Ben-Gurion's first home in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 27, 2024 15:38

A fire broke out in the childhood home of Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, located on Ethiopia Street in central Jerusalem, the Fire and Rescue Spokesperson's unit announced on Tuesday.

A fire breaks out in the childhood home of Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, in Jerusalem, August 27, 2024. (Fire and Rescue Spokesperson's Unit)

Firefighters from the Merhav HaUma station quickly contained the blaze, which started on the top floor, completely destroying the level.

Investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

