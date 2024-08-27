Jerusalem Post
Antisemitic flyers distributed at homes of Berkeley residents

By MICHAEL STARR

Antisemitic flyers were placed on the doorsteps of Berkeley residents over the weekend, the Berkeley Unified School District said in a statement on Monday.

Local media outlet KRON 4 reported that the Berkeley Police Department was investigating the flyers after around 13 residents contacted them.

BUSD Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel said that the organization stood against "antisemitism, bigotry and all forms of hate, intimidation, discrimination, bullying and harassment" and that she was disturbed that the "incident has resurfaced in our community."

In February a civil rights complaint filed by the Brandeis Center and the Anti-Defamation League alleged that there was a failure to address antisemitic bullying of students and teachers. In early August, other San Francisco Bay Area towns, Napa and Petaluma, also saw the distribution of antisemitic flyers.  

IDF begins dismantling Nahal Oz military outpost - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 07:11 PM
Rallies against antisemitism held in France after synagogue attack
By MICHAEL STARR
08/27/2024 07:05 PM
Incident at Atlanta Delta Airline facility leaves two killed
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 05:58 PM
500,000 mpox vaccines will be donated to Africa by Spain
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 03:50 PM
Russia's Kursk region at risk of nuclear incident
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 03:35 PM
Fire breaks out in Yitzhak Rabin's first home in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 03:20 PM
Hadera police arrest man suspected of sexually harassing his daughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 03:06 PM
UN calls for repeal of Afghan law turning women into 'shadows'
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 12:48 PM
Police addresses appointment of Supt. Meir Suissa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:33 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,476 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 11:59 AM
UN nuclear chief visits Russia's Kursk atomic plant near front line
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 11:42 AM
State Attorney determines killing of prison guard to be terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 11:07 AM
Zuckerberg says Biden admin. pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 10:59 AM
Telegram boss Durov to remain in French police custody
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 10:37 AM
Israel to clear mines near Beit She'an, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 10:18 AM