Antisemitic flyers distributed at homes of Berkeley residents

Antisemitic flyers were placed on the doorsteps of Berkeley residents over the weekend, the Berkeley Unified School District said in a statement on Monday.

Local media outlet KRON 4 reported that the Berkeley Police Department was investigating the flyers after around 13 residents contacted them.

BUSD Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel said that the organization stood against "antisemitism, bigotry and all forms of hate, intimidation, discrimination, bullying and harassment" and that she was disturbed that the "incident has resurfaced in our community."

In February a civil rights complaint filed by the Brandeis Center and the Anti-Defamation League alleged that there was a failure to address antisemitic bullying of students and teachers. In early August, other San Francisco Bay Area towns, Napa and Petaluma, also saw the distribution of antisemitic flyers.