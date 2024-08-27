IDF begins dismantling Nahal Oz outpost, parents of fallen soldiers outraged - report

The IDF is currently dismantling structures at the Nahal Oz military outpost, Maariv reported on Tuesday evening, citing parents of soldiers who were kidnapped or killed by Hamas from the base on October 7.

According to the report, the parents said, "While we are attending memorial services, they’re taking away the last memories of those who fell at the outpost. Nothing is a coincidence—evidence is being erased before the investigations and the State Commission of Inquiry even begin."

"We understand the army has operational needs, and the outpost must return to function, but both goals can coexist. The army agreed with us on preserving the outpost and honoring the legacy of the soldiers who fell there. Yet today, they’ve left us only with the memory of their deaths; all the memories of their lives were taken from us," the parents said with deep sorrow," the parents added.

This is a developing story.