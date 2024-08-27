Rallies against antisemitism held in southern France after synagogue terrorist attack

A rally against antisemitism was held in Montpellier on Tuesday, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) announced in a statement, the day after a rally was held in front of the La Grande-Motte synagogue that had been attacked in a Saturday arson attack.

The "Citizen rally to say not to antisemitism" was being held in response to the terrorist attack on the Beth Yaacov synagogue, which CRIF noted had wounded a police officer and caused significant damage.

Herault Prefect Francois-Xavier Launch, Montpellier mayor Michael Delafosse, La Grande-Motte Mayor Stephan Rossignoi, CRIF president Yonathan Arfi, and Chief French Rabbi Haim Korsia, and France Central Consistory Elie Korchia were scheduled to attend the rally.

The Algerian man suspected of trying to set fire to the synagogue was arrested early Sunday in Nimes.