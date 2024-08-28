Jerusalem Post
Social media platform X down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 28, 2024 06:58

Social media platform X experienced outages late on Tuesday, with over 36,500 reports in the U.S. at the peak of the outage, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users, also showed over 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK as of 11:20 PM ET.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after regular business hours.

