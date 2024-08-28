Jerusalem Post
IDF confirms terrorist killed in strike was released in hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 28, 2024 08:09

One of the terrorists killed in a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation on Monday in the Nur Shams area, along with four other terrorists, had been released as part of the hostage deal in November 2023, the IDF confirmed on Wednesday. 

The targeted individuals were reportedly using the facility to coordinate terrorist activities and pose a threat to IDF soldiers in the region.

Among the five killed was Jibril Jasan Ismail Jibril, who had been involved in terrorist activities in Tulkarm and Kalkilya and was recently released as part of the November 2023 hostage deal.

Other terrorists neutralized in the operation included Mohanad Qarawi and Muhammad Yussef, both active in Nur Shams, as well as Adnan Jaber, who was involved in manufacturing explosives intended to harm security forces.



