Police arrests 43 illegal residents, 5 employers in central Israel

Police officers of the Tel Aviv District, in cooperation with the K9 Unit, operated on Tuesday in businesses, renovation apartments, and construction sites where there was concern about the employment, transportation, or housing of illegal residents. As part of the operation in Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, and Givatayim, the officers detained 43 residents of the West Bank who had no permits, five employers, and two drivers of illegal residents, all of whom were taken for questioning.

All suspects were arrested for criminal investigation, and the closure of the businesses is also being considered.