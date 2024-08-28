Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrests 43 illegal residents, 5 employers in central Israel

By ALON HACHMON

Police officers of the Tel Aviv District, in cooperation with the K9 Unit, operated on Tuesday in businesses, renovation apartments, and construction sites where there was concern about the employment, transportation, or housing of illegal residents.

As part of the operation in Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, and Givatayim, the officers detained 43 residents of the West Bank who had no permits, five employers, and two drivers of illegal residents, all of whom were taken for questioning.

All suspects were arrested for criminal investigation, and the closure of the businesses is also being considered.

IDF: Siren testing to take place in Nehusha, Bnei Darom and Yavne
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 08:32 AM
IDF confirms terrorist killed in strike was released in hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 08:06 AM
IDF operates in the Jenin and Tubas areas in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:31 AM
Social media platform X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 06:42 AM
US brings new indictment against Trump in election subversion case
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 11:14 PM
IDF aircraft break sound barrier above Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 09:47 PM
White House's Kirby says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 09:28 PM
Moody's warns conflict with Iran, Hezbollah can hurt credit ratings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 08:43 PM
IDF begins dismantling Nahal Oz military outpost - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 07:11 PM
Rallies against antisemitism held in France after synagogue attack
By MICHAEL STARR
08/27/2024 07:05 PM
Antisemitic flyers distributed at homes of Berkeley residents
By MICHAEL STARR
08/27/2024 06:59 PM
Incident at Atlanta Delta Airline facility leaves two killed
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 05:58 PM
500,000 mpox vaccines will be donated to Africa by Spain
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 03:50 PM
Russia's Kursk region at risk of nuclear incident
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 03:35 PM
Fire breaks out in Yitzhak Rabin's first home in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 03:20 PM