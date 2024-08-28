EU mission in Red Sea considering towing oil tanker Sounion from Red Sea, source says

The EU's mission in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, is assessing protective measures, including towing the MV Sounion oil tanker that was recently targeted off Yemen's coast, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday the Greek-flagged crude oil tanker was still on fire in the Red Sea and appeared to be leaking oil.

Yemen's Houthis have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged crude oil tanker, Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday, after the Iran-aligned terrorists attacked the Greek-flagged vessel last week.

The Sounion was targeted last week by multiple projectiles off Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. There have been seemingly conflicting reports about oil escaping from the ship. Reuters has not independently confirmed if the oil is leaking or spilling from the vessel. The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous regions, said they attacked the Sounion.