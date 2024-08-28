Jerusalem Post
Yair Golan calls on opposition party leaders to hold an urgent meeting to bring down gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Chairman of the Democrats, Major General (Res.) Yair Golan, called on opposition party leaders to hold an urgent joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss efforts to bring down the government during the upcoming winter session of the Knesset.

In his statement, Golan wrote, "We must work in a coordinated, systematic, and consistent manner. Let’s embark on a shared path." and cited the "complete lack of public trust in the government, and decisions made solely based on political considerations." as the reason for this meeting.



