Telegram boss Pavel Durov placed under formal investigation, says Paris prosecutor

By REUTERS

French investigative judges on Wednesday placed Russian-born tech billionaire Pavel Durov under formal investigation after four days of custody, the Paris prosecutor said on Wednesday evening, as part of a probe into the role of his messaging app Telegram in organized crime.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial but shows judicial authorities consider there is enough to the case to proceed with the probe.

Durov was granted bail on condition that he pay a 5 million euro ($5.56 million) deposit. He is also under the obligation to sign it with the police twice a week and is not allowed to leave France.

