'End to the occupation': UN's Guterres calls for end to IDF activities in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the end of IDF activities in the West Bank in a Thursday social media post, claiming that "only an end to the occupation and a return to the meaningful political processes that will establish a two-state solution will bring an end to the violence."

"Latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including Israel's launch of large-scale military operations, are deeply concerning," Guterres wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I strongly condemn the loss of lives, including of children, and I call for an immediate cessation of these operations."

The social media post came amid the IDF's largest West Bank operations in recent months. 

