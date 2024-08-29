'End to the occupation': UN's Guterres calls for end to IDF activities in West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the end of IDF activities in the West Bank in a Thursday social media post, claiming that "only an end to the occupation and a return to the meaningful political processes that will establish a two-state solution will bring an end to the violence."

"Latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including Israel's launch of large-scale military operations, are deeply concerning," Guterres wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I strongly condemn the loss of lives, including of children, and I call for an immediate cessation of these operations."

The social media post came amid the IDF's largest West Bank operations in recent months.