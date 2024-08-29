Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong jury convicts 1, acquits 6 in landmark UN anti-terrorism trial

By REUTERS

A Hong Kong jury on Thursday convicted one person and acquitted six others over an alleged plan to detonate explosives and use firearms against police during a 2019 protest in the city, in a landmark case under the United Nations Anti-Terrorism Ordinance.

Lai Chun-pong, 30, was the only one found guilty. The jury found the other six members of the group, Lee Ka-tin, 25; Cheung Chun-fu, 24; Cheung Ming-yu, 21; Yim Man-him, 22; Justin Hui Cham-wing, 25; and Lau Ying, 24, not guilty.

The prosecution alleged they were members of a group known as the 'Dragon Slayers.'

The trial marked the first time the UN anti-terrorism act was enacted in Hong Kong.

High Court Judge Judianna Barnes told the nine-person jury that they had to determine whether each defendant intended to kill police after they were charged with plotting to bomb critical targets and kill police officers five years ago.

Hong Kong, which returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, saw a wave of often violent anti-government protests in 2019 over a now-shelved extradition bill.

Borrell asks EU members about possible sanctions on Israeli Ministers
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 10:38 AM
Siren tests on Thursday in Ofra, Dolev, Kfar Adumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 09:08 AM
Three dead in strongest ever Typhoon to hit area of Nagasaki in Japan
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 09:08 AM
Yair Lapid to reveal his version of October 7 Massacre security failure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 08:43 AM
IDF arrest senior PIJ terrorist hiding in mosque in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 07:48 AM
14 terrorists killed in IDF operations overnight, IDF encircles Tulkarm
By WALLA!
08/29/2024 06:42 AM
UN official calls for Israeli military withdrawal from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 04:47 AM
One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 12:42 AM
Telegram boss Pavel Durov placed under formal investigation
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 11:14 PM
Hezbollah drone falls in kibbutz Dan, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 10:39 PM
Iran says Houthis agree to truce, Houthis deny
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 10:02 PM
Netanyahu: 'End of story will be when we return security to North'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:14 PM
Opposition party invited to meet Yair Golan to plan to topple government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:06 PM
Russia bans entry to some US journalists - RIA
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 06:43 PM
US announces sanctions on West Bank org. and individual
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 06:15 PM