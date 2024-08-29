Jerusalem Post
IDF kills Islamic Jihad terrorist who participated in October 7 Massacre: Osama Jadallah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops killed Islamic Jihad Intelligence Unit Commander Osama Jadallah at an operation in Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Thursday.

During the ongoing operational activity in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers killed dozens of terrorists, one of which is Jadallah, an Islamic Jihad commander who took part in the October 7 Massacre, according to the IDF.

Additionally, IDF soldiers killed a terrorist cell in the central Gaza Strip, with IAF aircraft destroying approximately 40 terror targets through the Gaza Strip, including launch posts, terrorist military structures, and terror infrastructure.



