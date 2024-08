Amazon.com AMZN.O workers were organizing to join Teamsters' strikes in several US states over unfair labor practices, the labor union said on Thursday.

This comes after 100 Amazon drivers started a strike at the e-commerce giant's facility in Skokie, Illinois, in June.

The strikes extended to the states of Georgia, California, Kentucky and New York, the union said.

Amazon.com did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.