Joint IDF counterterror operation kills 12 terrorists in Jenin and Tulkarm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Twelve terrorists were killed, and ten wanted suspects were arrested during the first day of a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police counterterrorism operation in the areas of Jenin and Tularm, Israel's military said on Thursday afternoon.

Among the terrorists killed was Muhhamad Jabber, nicknamed Abu Shujaa, who was the head of a terrorist network in Nur Shams. He had been involved in numerous terror attacks, the IDF added.

In addition, security forces found dozens of explosive devices during the operation and dismantled them. They also confiscated numerous other weapons.



