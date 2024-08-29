IDF uncovers terror hub in West Bank mosque during 30 hour operation

The IDF uncovered a mosque located in Judea and Samaria that was being used as a terror operations center and explosives lab during a 30-hour counterterrorism operation in the Far'a refugee camp, located in the West Bank, Israel's military said on Thursday afternoon.

The IDF shared the drone footage taken from within the terror site and said that "The mosque held explosives ready for use against security forces, numerous weapons, and other items."

Additionally, the IDF engaged in gunfire with terrorists who threw explosives at them during the operation; there were no casualties among the Israeli soldiers.