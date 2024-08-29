Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident

By REUTERS

The US Army on Thursday defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former President Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.

The military rarely comments on political matters and the statement did not explicitly mention Trump or his campaign, but it made reference to a Monday ceremony.

Trump, the Republican candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election, visited the cemetery that day and took part in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the 13 servicemembers killed during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

He also visited Section 60 of the cemetery, where troops are buried and is considered hallowed ground in the military.

WHO has 'preliminary commitment' for Gaza pauses for polio vaccinations
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 07:20 PM
FM Katz shares photo of Iranian leader Khamenei dressed as octopus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 06:58 PM
Iran continues uranium enrichment, no progress on key issues
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 06:39 PM
Ukrainian F-16 jet destroyed in crash on Monday, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 05:47 PM
Explosions in northern Israel from grenades, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 05:42 PM
Defense Minister Gallant approves safety plan for schools in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 05:40 PM
More than 1,000 killed in Bangladesh violence since July
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 05:27 PM
EU's Red Sea mission says still no oil spill from tanker hit by Houthis
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 05:11 PM
IDF uncovers terror hub in West Bank mosque during 30 hour operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 05:00 PM
French President Macron, British PM Starmer pledge deep ties
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 04:57 PM
Kafr Kassem woman arrested for illegal forgery of ID cards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 04:49 PM
IDF counterterror operation kills 12 terrorists in Jenin and Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 04:46 PM
UK places travel ban on two men under counter-terrorism sanctions
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 04:23 PM
Amazon workers join Teamsters' unfair labor practices strikes in US
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 04:10 PM
IDF drone falls in Galilee, Golan instructs residents to stay home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2024 01:47 PM