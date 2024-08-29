US Army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident

The US Army on Thursday defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former President Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.

The military rarely comments on political matters and the statement did not explicitly mention Trump or his campaign, but it made reference to a Monday ceremony.

Trump, the Republican candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election, visited the cemetery that day and took part in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the 13 servicemembers killed during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

He also visited Section 60 of the cemetery, where troops are buried and is considered hallowed ground in the military.