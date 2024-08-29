Miri Regev: October 7 ceremony will continue as planned regardless of controversy

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said in a statement on Thursday night that the state ceremony for the October 7 massacre will continue as planned regardless of the public discussion surrounding the event, Israeli media reported.

"I am aware of the ongoing discussion between different parts of the public regarding the ceremony. As I have already announced, the state ceremony will be broadcast on October 7 at 9:15 p.m. as previously planned, and this is in order to allow the local events before the broadcast of the ceremony," Regev explained.