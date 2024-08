Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, the military said in the early hours of Friday.

Due to an IAF hit on one of the launchers, several rockets were launched towards Israel with one rocket crossing into Israeli territory, the military added.

Alerts sounded as a result in Migdal Tefen in the Upper Galilee, and the rocket landed in an open area.

No injuries were reported, and the remaining rockets did not cross into Israel.