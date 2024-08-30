Cabinet approves IDF remaining in Philadelphi Corridor

The Security cabinet approved the maps, determining the IDF would remain in the Philadelphi Corridor.

The move was approved by a majority of eight, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant objecting and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir abstaining.

The maps were drawn by the IDF, and adopted by the US as part of a hostage deal proposal.

Cabinet ministers said during the meeting that the decision renders the possibility of a deal more feasible, clarifying to Hamas that it will have to compromise on the corridor, similar to its compromise in its demand to end the war.

Controlling the Philadelphi Corridor

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the October 7 massacre was made possible because Israel was not in control of the Philadelphia Corridor. According to him, a huge amount of weapons were transferred through the corridor, which were used by terrorist organizations in Gaza. An IDF vehicle in a three-meter-high tunnel found near the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza. August 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The prime minister further added that such a reality would not return and that Israel was determined to maintain this corridor in its control.

Netanyahu and cabinet ministers noted that security officials' estimates as to Israel's ability to deal with Hamas's rocket fire even before the Israeli disengagement from Gaza were wrong, in addition to the forecast regarding the withdrawal from Lebanon, among other topics.