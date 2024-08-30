IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Rafah, strikes Khan Yunis missile launcher

The IDF killed dozens of terrorists in the Rafah area of Gaza on Thursday and sent artillery to strike in the area of Khan Yunis, where projectiles toward Israel were launched from, Israel's military said on Friday morning.

According to the IDF, the terrorists in Rafah posed a threat, and using a drone, the forces were able to strike them and locate large quantities of weapons that they held.

Additionally, IDF artillery targeted the area in which projectiles were launched toward Israel's Kissufim area. An IAF aircraft struck the structure from which the launches were carried out.