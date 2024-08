IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichai Adraee told residents and displaced persons in some areas of Gaza that they could return to the region following IDF operations in the area, Adraee announced on Friday.

Residents of Block 6, Block 2356, Block 89 (the northern part), and the Hamad, Al-Jala'a, and Al-Karara neighborhoods were told the areas were safe to return to.