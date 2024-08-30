Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Salvage of stricken oil tanker in Red Sea expected in coming days, say sources

By REUTERS

 A salvage operation to recover a Greek registered oil tanker stranded in the Red Sea after an attack by Houthi militants is expected to start in coming days barring any major upset, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

"What was decided yesterday is an initial gameplan, of the operation starting in 48 hours," one of the sources said. A second source said the operation was likely to be complex, since Houthis had rigged the vessel with explosives.

Yemen's Houthi militants carried out multiple assaults, including planting bombs on the already disabled 900-foot (274.2-meter) Sounion that is laden with about 1 million barrels of oil. On Wednesday, the Iran-aligned militants said they would allow salvage crews to tow the ship - which has been on fire since Aug. 23 - to safety.

Kremlin says it made no deals with Telegram's Durov
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:21 PM
Germany: No normalization of Berlin-Taliban relations
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:20 PM
Venezuela's capital Caracas and other regions face power outage
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:18 PM
IDF tells residents of some areas of Gaza that it is safe to return
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 12:28 PM
1.2 mln polio vaccine doses delivered to Gaza ahead of Sept. 1 campaign
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 12:03 PM
UK government 'deeply concerned' by Israel's operation in Jenin
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 12:02 PM
IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Rafah, strikes Khan Yunis launcher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 09:55 AM
Israeli aircraft strikes terror cell in Jenin, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 06:17 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 03:40 AM
Anti-Israel activist who praised October 7 arrested in UK
By MICHAEL STARR
08/30/2024 01:26 AM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats on subway train
By MICHAEL STARR
08/30/2024 01:24 AM
Anti-Israel vandalism group founder arrested by UK police
By MICHAEL STARR
08/30/2024 12:58 AM
Israel takes responsibility for firing at WFP after communication error
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 12:55 AM
French President Macron: 'I was not aware of Durov's arrival in France'
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 10:11 PM
WHO urges rapid access to mpox diagnostic tests
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 10:07 PM