Hamas responded to the Israeli cabinet's decision that the IDF would remain in the Philadelphi Corridor, saying on Friday that the decision caused ceasefire negotiations to reach a critical stage, according to a Y-Net report, citing Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri.

"The negotiations on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have reached a critical stage due to Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the war and holding on to control," Zuhri reportedly said.