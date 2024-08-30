Hamas delivers security prisoner names for deal as terror group official claims talks stall

A senior Hamas official told the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen on Friday that the ceasefire-hostage deal negotiation talks in Qatar have failed, and the negotiations are on the verge of collapse - despite Axios reporting that Hamas had delivered a list of security prisoners it expects to be released as part of the prospective deal.

The official blamed the collapse of talks on Israel's refusal to accept the proposal of the countries mediating the disputed issues, such as the Philadelphi Corridor and the identity of the Palestinian prisoners to be released.

The latest development in the discussions, according to Axios, is that Hamas delivered through mediators a list of hundreds of security prisoners it would want to see released in exchange for 33 hostages over the age of 50 or in serious medical condition.

Among the security prisoners are 150 serving life sentences for murdering Israelis, according to the report. Israel has demanded to veto 65 of those listed by Hamas and has demanded those serving life sentences will be unable to return to the West Bank or Gaza.