Potential oil spill detected in area next to Sounion tanker in Red Sea - Greece letter

REUTERS

A potential oil spill of 2.2 nautical miles in length has been detected in the area matching the location of the Sounion tanker in the Red Sea, Greece said in a letter circulated through the UN's shipping agency on Friday.

Greece said the information was based on a satellite image taken on the evening of Aug. 29 and obtained by the European Maritime Safety Agency.

"The position of the oil spill matches with the location of the ship," Greece said in the letter, dated Aug. 29 and published on Friday.

"Under the said circumstances, the condition of the tanker ... poses a serious environmental hazard for the Red Sea marine environment."

