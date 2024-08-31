Jerusalem Post
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends X's operations in the country

By REUTERS

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered on Friday the "immediate suspension" of social media platform X in the country after a court-imposed deadline expired for the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until all related court orders on X were complied with, including the payment of fines amounting to $3.28 million and the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil.

Moraes ordered telecomunications regulator Anatel to implement the suspension order, and to confirm to the court within 24 hours that it has carried it out.

