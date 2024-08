Four people were moderately to severely injured early Saturday morning in a car accident on Israel's Highway 90.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and provided them with treatment. They were then evacuated to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center.

Those injured 19-year-old man in a serious and stable condition with a head injury, a 24-year-old man in a serious but stable condition with head and chest injuries, a 22-year-old man is in moderate condition with head and limb injuries, Maariv reported.