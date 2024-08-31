Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says five killed, 46 wounded in Ukraine strike on Belgorod

By REUTERS

Five people were killed and 46 wounded in a Ukrainian attack on the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Friday, the local governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov also said 37 people, including seven children, were taken to hospital.

Video from a car dashboard, posted on social media and purporting to demonstrate the attack, showed another car being blown up while moving on the road. Seconds later an explosion is seen on the other side of the road.

Ukraine has staged frequent attacks on Belgorod and other Russian border regions in recent months.

Ukraine and Russia say they do not deliberately target civilians in the war that began when Russia sent thousands of troops into its smaller neighbor in February 2022. Moscow has called the invasion a "special military operation."

 

Armenia says lightning strike shuts down nuclear power station
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 09:00 AM
Four people moderately to severely injured in car accident on Highway 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 06:00 AM
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends X's operations in the country
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 12:22 AM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,602 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 06:43 PM
Iran's Paralympic competitor claimed injury ahead of match with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:50 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks to Israel's Paralympic gold medal winner
By ANNA BARSKY , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:49 PM
Potential oil spill detected in area next to Sounion tanker in Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 05:43 PM
Settlers block Huwara main street, reports of gun shots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:23 PM
Hamas official claims ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations collapsing
By GUY ULSTER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:19 PM
Terrorists fire heavy rocket toward Metula, northern Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 04:49 PM
Hamas responds to cabinet decision to keep IDF in Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 04:21 PM
US imposes visa restrictions on 14 Syrian officials, State Dept says
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 03:18 PM
German authorities warn of incendiary devices in packages, dpa reports
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 02:11 PM
Salvage of stricken oil tanker in Red Sea expected in coming days
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:51 PM
Kremlin says it made no deals with Telegram's Durov
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 01:21 PM