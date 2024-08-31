IDF catch terrorist rigging structure, eliminates terror cells in central Gaza

IDF troops discovered on Friday a terrorist rigging infrastructure close to where Israeli military forces were operating, the IDF announced on Saturday. The IAF subsequently dismantled the structure.

In addition, the IDF said that it had eliminated terror cells in central and southern Gaza, and dismantled a number of terror infrastructures which posed a threat to soldiers.

The IDF confirmed that it had continued to operate in the area of Tal al-Sultan and its operations had proved fruitful as soldiers uncovered a large amount of terrorist weaponry.