IAF strikes Hezbollah structure in Lebanon after terrorists observed entering

After IDF soldiers identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah structure in the area of Markaba in southern Lebanon on Saturday afternoon, Israel Air Force aircraft struck the structure, the military stated.

Additionally, throughout the day, artillery was fired upon a number of targets in southern Lebanon as well, the IDF added.

Later, following drone sirens that sounded at 2:30 p.m. in northern Israel, the military identified a projectile crossing the border.

The IDF noted that the projectile fell in the area of Beit Hillel but caused no damage or injuries. The military did not note why an interceptor was not launched in response to the projectile's crossing into the North.