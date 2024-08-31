Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hezbollah structure in Lebanon after terrorists observed entering

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

After IDF soldiers identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah structure in the area of Markaba in southern Lebanon on Saturday afternoon, Israel Air Force aircraft struck the structure, the military stated.

Additionally, throughout the day, artillery was fired upon a number of targets in southern Lebanon as well, the IDF added.

Later, following drone sirens that sounded at 2:30 p.m. in northern Israel, the military identified a projectile crossing the border.

The IDF noted that the projectile fell in the area of Beit Hillel but caused no damage or injuries. The military did not note why an interceptor was not launched in response to the projectile's crossing into the North.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
IDF and terrorists in Jenin exchange fire after Gush Etzion attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 03:50 PM
Six arrested as IDF troops surround Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 01:54 PM
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists in southern, central Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 11:55 AM
Cave of Patriarchs closed after West Bank terror attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 11:30 AM
Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in far east
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 10:45 AM
Armenia says lightning strike shuts down nuclear power station
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 09:00 AM
Russia says five killed, 46 wounded in Ukraine strike on Belgorod
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 08:48 AM
Four people moderately to severely injured in car accident on Highway 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 06:00 AM
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends X's operations in the country
By REUTERS
08/31/2024 12:22 AM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,602 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 06:43 PM
Iran's Paralympic competitor claimed injury ahead of match with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:50 PM
Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks to Israel's Paralympic gold medal winner
By ANNA BARSKY , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:49 PM
Potential oil spill detected in area next to Sounion tanker in Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/30/2024 05:43 PM
Settlers block Huwara main street, reports of gun shots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:23 PM
Hamas official claims ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations collapsing
By GUY ULSTER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2024 05:19 PM