Israel won a bronze medal on Saturday in the Paralympic Games in Paris in the 100-meter backstroke in swimming.

Swimmer Mark Maliar, 24, who was born with cerebral palsy, won Israel's third medal in the event after the country won two gold medals in the 100-meter freestyle swimming and taekwondo.

Maliar had already won medals in the Paralympics in the past, having won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.