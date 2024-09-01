Jerusalem Post
Biden aware of IDF retrieval of bodies, says 'on verge' of making deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the news that the IDF has recovered bodies, allegedly hostages, from Gaza, but said he did not know their identities, MSNBC footage published Saturday night showed.

Exiting a church in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden said, "I'm not sure the exact number, they haven't said the amount yet, and in the meantime, they want to identify the bodies. There is a lot of speculation about who they are, [and their] names."

He added that he thought it was "time to end this war" and that "we are on the verge of having an agreement."



