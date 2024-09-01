Jerusalem Post
Since October 7: IDF kills 600 terrorists in West Bank, arrests 2,000 Hamas members

By MAARIV
Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2024 03:02

The IDF and the Shin Bet have arrested approximately 5,000 wanted persons since the start of the war on October 7, Israel's security establishment reported Saturday night. Of these, about 2,000 were identified as members of Hamas.

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF and the Shin Bet have operated in over 11,000 offensive operations and killed more than 600 terrorists in the West Bank alone.

The Air Force has carried out about 70 strikes in the West Bank, and eliminated about 100 terrorists in airstrikes.

The IDF has destroyed 29 homes belonging to terrorists since the beginning of the war. 



