Hostages Families Forum calls on Netanyahu to 'take responsibility for abandonment of hostages'

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on Sunday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bear responsibility in front of the nation after the IDF's recovery of the six bodies of the hostages.

"The recovery of the bodies of Ori Danino, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Alexander Lobanov, and Eden Yerushalmi is a direct result of failing to sign a deal. They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages."

"We call to Netanyahu: Stop hiding. Provide the public with a justification for this ongoing abandonment," the forum further added.