Lapid calls on Histadrut, employers to strike following recovery of hostages' bodies

Opposition head Yair Lapid called on the Histadrut and employers to strike following the recovery of the hostages' bodies on Sunday.

"They were alive. Netanyahu and the death cabinet decided not to save them. There are still live hostages there, a deal can still be made. Netanyahu is not doing it [a deal] for political reasons," Lapid stated.

"I call on the Histadrut and the employers and the local authorities to shut down the economy. The country is collapsing, it cannot go on like this," he concluded.