Egypt detains two Israelis for assaulting Egyptian hotel workers

By REUTERS

The Egyptian prosecution office has ordered the detention of two Israeli citizens for assaulting three hotel workers in the Red Sea town of Taba, near the border with Israel, Egyptian security sources said on Sunday.

The two Israelis, who are facing charges of assault and displaying force, will be remanded in custody for four days pending investigations, the sources added.

On Friday, three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured after a fight broke out at a hotel in Taba.

Egyptian security sources said a physical altercation erupted when an Arab Israeli tourist verbally insulted an Egyptian hotel employee, sparking a melee that involved other tourists and employees.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News television channel said one of the Egyptian workers sustained serious injuries. It also said the fight started after several tourists refused to pay for hotel services.

