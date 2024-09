A drone targeted a vehicle in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

According to Israeli media, two people were killed in the strike.

IDF strikes Hezbollah military structure in southern Lebanon. September 2, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Separately, the IDF said it had targeted overnight Hezbollah military structures in the Yaroun, Ayta ash Shab, Hanine, Tayr Harfa, and Blida areas of southern Lebanon.