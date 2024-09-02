FM Katz: 'Hamas to pay price for execution of hostages'

Hamas will pay a price for the killing of the six hostages in Gaza captivity, Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X/Twitter on Monday.

The Hamas terror organization brutally executed six hostages to instill fear and attempt to fracture Israeli society. Israel will respond with full force to this heinous crime. Hamas is responsible and will pay the full price. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 2, 2024

