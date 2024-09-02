Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

FM Katz: 'Hamas to pay price for execution of hostages'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas will pay a price for the killing of the six hostages in Gaza captivity, Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X/Twitter on Monday. 

"The Hamas terror organization brutally executed six hostages to instill fear and attempt to fracture Israeli society. Israel will respond with full force to this heinous crime. Hamas is responsible and will pay the full price," Katz wrote. 

Merchant vessel hit by drone near Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:08 AM
Ori Danino's mother addresses son's captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:49 AM
Starlink positions arrive in Israel, to be transferred to North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:34 AM
Ben-Gurion Airport to expand strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:02 AM
Drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:00 AM
Security forces thwart car bomb in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 09:30 AM
Francesca Albanese: 'Free the hostages, both Israeli and Palestinians'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 08:14 AM
Rocket hits house in Avivim, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 08:05 AM
Amb. Danny Danon calls on UNSC to convene meeting to condemn Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 07:22 AM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist cell in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 06:37 AM
Thousands attend memorial rally in New York
By ANNA BARSKY
09/02/2024 06:19 AM
Merchant vessel hit by two unknown projectiles near Yemen's Saleef
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 05:45 AM
Hostage families told by White House they are working for a deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 03:29 AM
Egypt detains two Israelis for assaulting Egyptian hotel workers
By REUTERS
09/01/2024 11:18 PM
White House to speak with families of American hostages held by Hamas
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:36 PM