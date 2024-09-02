Hamas claims responsibility for West Bank attacks on Friday, Sunday

Hamas claimed responsibility for the two attacks in the West Bank on Friday, as well as the attack in Tarkumiya checkpoint that killed three police officers on Sunday, in a Monday statement.

Three Israelis were wounded in two nearby terrorist attacks in the Gush Etzion in the West Bank late Friday night, the IDF announced.

In the first incident, a car exploded near a gas station at the Gush Etzion Junction. Around the same time, a security guard was lightly wounded in the Karmei Tzur settlement after a terrorist broke into the community.

IDF troops killed both terrorists.

Hamas announced the martyrdom of both terrorists and promised it would continue to attack, vowing "more painful and major surprise attacks against the treacherous occupier."