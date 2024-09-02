US President Joe Biden said on Monday that a final deal for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza was very close but that he did not think Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure such an agreement.
Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal
By REUTERS09/02/2024 07:36 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 06:52 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 06:47 PM
By GUY ULSTER09/02/2024 06:16 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 04:31 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 11:08 AM