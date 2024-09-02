Jerusalem Post
Fires still ablaze on MV Sounion, but no signs of oil spill, EU Red Sea naval mission says

By REUTERS

The European Union's mission in the Red Sea, Aspides, said on Monday that "several fires" continued to burn on MV Sounion after a recent attack by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi movement, adding that there were no visible signs of an oil spill.

Venezuelan president plane seized by US
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 06:52 PM
Britain will not impose arms ban on Israel
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 06:47 PM
Hamas to Biden: We will support a permanent ceasefire deal
By GUY ULSTER
09/02/2024 06:16 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets on the southern Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 06:11 PM
Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu will hold a press conference at 8:15
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 05:47 PM
President Joe Biden said Bibi Netanyahu isn't doing enough for hostages
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 04:36 PM
Explosions heard in Afghanistan capital Kabul
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 04:31 PM
Five rockets cross into Israel's North from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 03:19 PM
Labor court rules strike to end at 2:30 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 01:57 PM
Hamas claims responsibility for West Bank attacks on Friday, Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 12:58 PM
Haredim protest near Tel Hashomer recruiting office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 12:27 PM
Merchant vessel hit by drone near Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:08 AM
Ori Danino's mother addresses son's captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:49 AM
FM Katz: 'Hamas to pay price for execution of hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:47 AM
Starlink positions arrive in Israel, to be transferred to North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 10:34 AM