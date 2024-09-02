The European Union's mission in the Red Sea, Aspides, said on Monday that "several fires" continued to burn on MV Sounion after a recent attack by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi movement, adding that there were no visible signs of an oil spill.
Fires still ablaze on MV Sounion, but no signs of oil spill, EU Red Sea naval mission says
By REUTERS09/02/2024 06:52 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 06:47 PM
By GUY ULSTER09/02/2024 06:16 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 04:36 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 04:31 PM
By REUTERS09/02/2024 11:08 AM