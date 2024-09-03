Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

By REUTERS

Democratic Republic of Congo's government said at least 129 people were killed while trying to escape from the central Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa late on Sunday, adding that the situation was now under control.

In a statement posted on X early on Tuesday, Interior Minister Shabani Lukoo said a fire had also broken out in the jail's administrative building, its food depots and a hospital. Some 59 people were wounded, he added.

"The mass escape attempt at Makala central prison resulted in the loss of life and significant material damage," he said in the video statement.

Earlier, a prison official had said no prisoners had succeeded in escaping, adding that those who tried to escape had been killed. The government was investigating the incident.

The break out attempt occurred around 2:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday. Prisoners told Reuters they had heard heavy gunfire, as well as sounds of prisoners outside

Ugandan marathon runner Cheptegui burnt after being doused with petrol
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 01:47 AM
IAF strikes terror cell in West Bank who fired at IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 12:05 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 11:36 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for targeting Blue Lagoon vessel
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:12 PM
Turkish military destroys 20 targets of Kurdish militant group PKK
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:11 PM
US CETNCOM, Syria's SDF capture IS 'facilitator' Khaled Ahmed al-Danal
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:09 PM
Mossad Chief David Barnea met with Qatari PM on a hostage deal in Doha
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
09/02/2024 09:02 PM
MV Sounion is still on fire in the Red Sea
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 07:36 PM
Britain will not impose arms ban on Israel
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 06:47 PM
Hamas to Biden: We will support a permanent ceasefire deal
By GUY ULSTER
09/02/2024 06:16 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets on the southern Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 06:11 PM
Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu will hold a press conference at 8:15
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 05:47 PM
President Joe Biden said Bibi Netanyahu isn't doing enough for hostages
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 04:36 PM
Explosions heard in Afghanistan capital Kabul
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 04:31 PM
Five rockets cross into Israel's North from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 03:19 PM