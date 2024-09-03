Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK chief rabbi slams decision to suspend Israel arms export licences

By REUTERS

Britain's chief rabbi criticized the government's decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel only a few days after the killing of six Israeli hostages in Gaza.

"It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licenses," Ephraim Mirvis said on X.

He said the move would bolster unfounded claims that Israel was in breach of international humanitarian law.

"Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies," Mirvis said. "It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for all people in the region and beyond."

UK export suspension won't have 'material' impact on Israel - minister
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 09:36 AM
IDF: Recent rocket alerts in North were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 07:47 AM
DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 06:36 AM
Ugandan marathon runner Cheptegui burnt after being doused with petrol
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 01:47 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 11:36 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for targeting Blue Lagoon vessel
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:12 PM
Turkish military destroys 20 targets of Kurdish militant group PKK
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:11 PM
US CETNCOM, Syria's SDF capture IS 'facilitator' Khaled Ahmed al-Danal
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:09 PM
Mossad Chief David Barnea met with Qatari PM on a hostage deal in Doha
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
09/02/2024 09:02 PM
MV Sounion is still on fire in the Red Sea
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 07:36 PM
Britain will not impose arms ban on Israel
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 06:47 PM
Hamas to Biden: We will support a permanent ceasefire deal
By GUY ULSTER
09/02/2024 06:16 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets on the southern Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 06:11 PM
Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu will hold a press conference at 8:15
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 05:47 PM
President Joe Biden said Bibi Netanyahu isn't doing enough for hostages
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 04:36 PM