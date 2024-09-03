UK chief rabbi slams decision to suspend Israel arms export licences

Britain's chief rabbi criticized the government's decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel only a few days after the killing of six Israeli hostages in Gaza.

"It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licenses," Ephraim Mirvis said on X.

He said the move would bolster unfounded claims that Israel was in breach of international humanitarian law.

"Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies," Mirvis said. "It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for all people in the region and beyond."