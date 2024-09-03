Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ben Stiller sends 'love and support' to families of hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Actor Ben Stiller expressed support for the families of hostages in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday. 

"Sending love and support to the families of the hostages whose lives were taken so brutally. So many people are sharing this pain. My family’s heart goes out to you," Stiller wrote. 

Salvage firms cannot tow MV Sounion after Houthi attack, says EU mission
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 05:11 PM
Following rocket strikes in Israel, Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon
By MAARIV
09/03/2024 04:46 PM
IDF jets strike former college being used as Hamas base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 04:21 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Kabul blast
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:51 PM
Iran summons Australian ambassador for publishing norm-breaking content
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:50 PM
Russian missile strike kills 41 people in Ukraine's Poltava
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:43 PM
Car bomb in West Bank on Monday contained 40 kilos of explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 02:10 PM
Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv from Thursday
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 01:22 PM
IDF map for destruction home of West Bank terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 01:02 PM
UK chief rabbi slams decision to suspend Israel arms export licences
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 09:39 AM
UK export suspension won't have 'material' impact on Israel - minister
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 09:36 AM
IDF: Recent rocket alerts in North were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 07:47 AM
DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 06:36 AM
Ugandan marathon runner Cheptegui burnt after being doused with petrol
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 01:47 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 11:36 PM