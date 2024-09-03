Jerusalem Post
IDF jets strike former college being used as Hamas base

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced that fighter jets had struck a former college in Gaza City, which was being used by Hamas as a base to launch attacks against IDF troops in the area.

The IDF stressed that it had acted in a targeted manner guided by intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Southern Command of the IDF.

"Hamas terrorists used the command and control complex to plan and carry out terrorist acts against the IDF and the State of Israel. Before the attack, many steps were carried out and taken to reduce the chance of harm to civilians, including the use of precision weaponry, aerial contracts, and information Additional intelligence," the IDF told Israeli media.



