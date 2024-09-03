Jerusalem Post
Gantz, Eisenkot to give a statement to the media this evening, in response to Netanyahu

By MAARIV

National Unity Head Benny Gantz and MK Gadi Eisenkot will give a statement to the media Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. in Kfar Maccabiah. In it, they will refute Netanyahu's arguments and reveal the truth about the Philadelphi corridor and their hostage return plans.  



